Animal Christmas photos raise money for rescues

On Sunday, animals in Lincoln and their owners had the chance to get in the Christmas spirit with a holiday photoshoot.

All of the money raised benefited the Town & Country Humane Society out of Papillion.

Cherished Images by Beverly was filled with dogs ready to get their festive pictures taken.

Volunteers with Town and Country Humane Society tell 10/11 NOW, events like this are critical to helping volunteers save animals from all over.

The rescue has a storefront in Papillion where people can come and meet adoptable animals, but here in Lincoln, they have a strong foster base.

The foster homes and volunteers allow the rescue to reach more people by hosting events and adoptions here in Lincoln like today's event.

Money raised helps them spay and neuter animals and help them get healthy and strong and ready for adoption.

Right now, one of the foster homes is taking care of "pasta pups,” all named after pasta, like Ravioli and Penne.

"They were found in a ditch in a bag left to be drowned. When they grabbed those puppies up, we snatched them up and now they have been bottle-fed and getting nice and strong and healthy and will probably be up for adoption sometime in mid-December,” said Christie Doetker with the Town & Country Humane Society.

The dogs were rescued at only two weeks old when they were just opening their eyes.

She says the six pasta pups are the perfect example of the rescue work they do.