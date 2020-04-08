Animal Control rescues 40 cats from Lincoln home

Lincoln Animal Control rescued 40 cats from a home near 84th and Vine streets on Wednesday afternoon.

Animal Control said they were sent to the home around noon after they received a tip about a house with roughly 40 cats inside.

When they arrived, officers took out exactly 40 cats from the home and transported them to the Capital Humane Society.

Animal Control said the cats were healthy for the most part, and one was taken to the veterinarian for a respiratory issue.

According to Lincoln Animal Control, there was a strong smell of urine coming from the home.

No citations have been issued at this time, but the situation is still under investigation.

The cats had to be removed from the home due to the conditions of the home and a lack of a permit to own more than two unaltered cats, according to Animal Control.