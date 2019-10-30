Animal cruelty cases rise in Lincoln as D.C. lawmakers mull federal abuse ban

Animal abuse citations and convictions appear to be on the rise in Lincoln, according to numbers from Lincoln Animal Control.

In the fiscal year of 2018 to 2019, city prosecutors successfully convicted seven cases of animal cruelty, of eleven total cases cited.

The numbers come as lawmakers in Washington D.C. announced a bill to outlaw intentional animal abuse.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, or PACT Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives October 23 and advanced to the U.S. Senate where it has remained.

The proposal is an expansion of the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act passed by congress in 2010, which banned the production and distribution of animal abuse videos.

Among changes the act would implement include making intentional animal cruelty a federal felony, which is already a state felony in Nebraska.

A federal conviction would result in up to seven years in prison, an increase from the maximum of three at the state level. The PACT Act would also better target animal abusers across state lines, according to lawmakers.

"These are defenseless animals that are oftentimes at the mercy of their abuser and somebody has to advocate for them," said Steve Beal, director of Lincoln Animal Control.

Beal said he was on board with such a change.

Nationwide, about 67 percent of households include a pet of some kind, according to a survey from the American Pet Products Association.

"This is just going to further law enforcement and other animal authorities across the county to take more appropriate actions on individuals that intentionally harm other animals," Beal said.

Bob Downey, executive director of the Capital Humane Society, has witnessed a wide range of cruelty and neglect cases during his more than three decade tenure with the shelter.

The Capital Humane Society often ends up taking in abused and neglected animals in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

"The intentional cruelty, yes, we've seen those, but the predominance of it has been more along the lines of neglect," Downey said.

In the last year, 84 animal neglect citations were issued in Lincoln, which was by far the most common animal violation. Thirty-five went on to become successful convictions.

"We're seeing an alarming number of what I would say are increases in both neglect and cruelty citations being written," Beal said.

In Lincoln, city code closely mirrors state law, in terms of animal abuse and neglect.

"It's important to have felony animal cruelty laws in your state so that you can hold people accountable for their actions," Beal said.