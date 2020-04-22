Farm animals make the rounds at Wahoo nursing home

Nursing homes and assisted living centers are working on the front lines keeping some of the most vulnerable safe during the pandemic.

In order to keep the residents entertained a Wahoo nursing home enlisted the help of some four legged friends both big and small.

Safe Haven Living Center locked down and restricted visitors six and a half weeks ago.

They've had to completely rethink how they do resident engagements but this week they invited visitors they've never had before.

"We just went up to each window and the residents just lit up," said Brooke Belina an administrator at South Haven. "There were some of them that had some help standing at the window so they could see them better."

Two horses, a pony, a goat and a dog all made their way around the Safe Haven Living Center bringing smiles to residents faces.

Belina reached out to her good friends Courtney and Zack Kaup after seeing this at a Wyoming nursing home.

"I know its a huge ask but if you're willing to bring up your funny farm to Wahoo we'd love to see it," said Belina. "She was instantly in and said left me find a day and I'll be there."

The Kaup's said it was a no brainer.

Nearly 80 residents were able to enjoy the window petting zoo. These residents range from siblings who can't be together to some in hospice care.

"You can see the tears in her eyes and I was like wow its amazing what horses can do for people," said Courtney Kaup.

The new COVID-19 restrictions have been challenging to navigate but for one day the residents could think back on their lives growing up on farms and working with these animals.

"Seeing the joy that they had it made us look back on what we have and what we're able to do and that really brought it home for us," said Zach Kaup.

The Kaups say they've already gotten a message Wednesday about taking animals to the Wilber area, and they say they're open to introducing their animals to those who need them.