Animals rescued from Lincoln home after neighbors' concerns

Four animals were rescued from a house in the Havelock area on Thursday morning after the dog's owner was arrested for child neglect.

One of the animals was a 2-month puppy who Lincoln Animal Control considered to be malnourished.

According to LPD, on January 1 a Lincoln Police officer was investigating a woman for child abuse in the 5900 Block of Havelock Avenue.

10/11 NOW is choosing not to name the woman in an attempt to protect the children.

The officer investigating the case went into the home and determined they needed to take the children away from the home and to a responsible caretaker.

However, the dogs remained in the house and a broadcast for the arrest of the mother, who rented the home, was put out by LPD.

Lincoln Police said at the time, they didn’t see a need to remove the animals. “The conditions in the house (on Jan. 1) were not fit for kids, but the animals were being cared for and criteria for animal neglect was not there”, the said in a statement Thursday. “Officers had phone contact with the resident and owner of the dogs and over the course of the conversation she provided information about caring for the dogs. She said there was a neighbor who could care for the dogs and that she was going to move them in the next couple of days.”

However, Animal Control says they were called to the house on Jan. 3 when they took a call from a neighbor saying the dogs were unattended and one of them had reportedly broken an upstairs window and was standing on the roof.

When Animal Control officers arrived, the dog was not spotted and legal obligations kept officers from forcibly entering the property.

Lincoln Animal Control director Steve Beal said,"We're allowed to go in there when the property owner gives us permission or gives LPD permission."

Over the course of the next few days, a neighbor, Joey Gingerich, said he attempted to contact authorities to help the animals inside.

Late Wednesday night, Gingerich, with the help of his landlord, was able to obtain a key to the home from the property owner and enter the house.

"It's just been a disaster. Those dogs could have been saved a week ago," Gingerich said, ""It [2-month old puppy] was in a kennel by itself with a comforter over it."

On Thursday morning around 8:40 a.m., LPD responded to the home again and found the wanted woman outside of the house. She was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Inside the house, officers found a 4-5-year-old male dog, a 2-3 year-old female dog, and a 2-month-old puppy.

Animal Control said the puppy was malnourished, and all three dogs had fleas. A cat was also found in the home.

All the animals have been taken to the Capital Humane Society, and are expected to survive.