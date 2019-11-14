Annual Recycle-A-Cycle to bring donated bikes to those in need

A bike is a classic Christmas gift, but for some Lincoln families, it's just not in the budget.

That's why Lincoln Bike Kitchen has hosted Recycle-A-Cycle every year for the past three, to get bikes to those who need them, but maybe can't afford them. Last year alone, the Recycle-A-Cycle donated over 161 bikes to the community of Lincoln.

Lincoln Bike Kitchen is a biking non-profit that gives people a chance to get a bike for little to no cost. For children 13 and under, bikes are free. For adults, bikes come at a lower cost or can even be earned. Repairs are free, too. Clayton Streich, the vice president of the board at Lincoln Bike Kitchen, said that sometimes families want to get their kid a bike for Christmas and can't afford it. Streich also said that sometimes adults that lose their licenses need a new way of transportation.

For the past several years, the team at Lincoln Bike Kitchen has been working with P.E. teachers in Lincoln to give bikes to students.

"It's great for the community," said Streich. "I think it helps people that can't afford a lot of presents or bikes for their kids."

Each bike comes with a free helmet and free bike lock.

The donation period happened from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 14th, but Lincoln Bike Kitchen is open to donations at any time. Follow this link for more information on Lincoln Bike Kitchen.