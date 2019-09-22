Annual event helps get thousands of people outside

On Sunday, thousands of people spent the day outside enjoying the nice weather we had for Streets Alive!

The 9th annual event in partnership with Healthy Lincoln is aimed at getting people outside and active.

Every two years they move locations, this year was the first year its been in the Cooper Park area.

The event was full of over 100 exhibitors, blocking off two miles of city streets.

Event organizers expected to see anywhere from 4,000-5,000 people come out to the event.

"The idea behind it is just to bring health resources to the neighborhood; we don't always get resources into neighborhoods that need it most, so we bring this event to those neighborhoods,” said Tami Frank.

Something new about the event is the community development project.

Now they will raise funds for each neighborhood visited for something to help residents be more active.

For the Cooper Park neighborhood their focus is better lighting.