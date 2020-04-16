Another 16,000 Nebraskans filed for unemployment claims last week

The number of Nebraskans who filed claims for unemployment during the week of April 11 totaled 16,391, according non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The newly released number is down more than 10,600 claims from 27,051 the week prior. In the last three weeks, more than 68,000 jobless claims have been filed in Nebraska, according to the DOL.

Across the nation, there were 5,245,000 claims filed during the week ending April 11 — down from the revised 6,615,000 the week before. According to a Department of Labor press release, the 4-week moving average was 5,508,500.

Thursday's numbers also showed an increase in the insured unemployment rate to 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, an increase of more than 3 percent from the week ending March 28. The rate is the highest insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series, the DOL said.

Governor Pete Ricketts is likely to address the jobless claims at his press conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.