Another 6,400 Nebraskans filed for unemployment last week, a number similar to the week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a press release, non seasonally adjusted numbers showed 6,408 jobless claims were filed during the week ending May 9, up from 690 reported during the same week in 2019.

The previous week showed that 6,351 Nebraskans sought unemployment, according to numbers from the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Over the last eight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 115,000 people filed for unemployment in Nebraska.

Across the U.S., more than 2.9 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, pushing the eight week total to over 36 million.