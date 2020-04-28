Another NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Tuesday that another staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. That person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third employee with NDCS to receive a positive result.