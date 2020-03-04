Another nice weekend ahead in Nebraska

We have been getting downright spoiled with nice weekends here in Nebraska over the last month or so, and we have yet another sunny and mild forecast in the works for the first weekend of March!

Throughout February highs were at or above average every single Saturday or Sunday. Overall, Saturdays during February 2020 here in Lincoln averaged out to a high of 54° while Sundays averaged out to a high of 56°, a far cry for the 30s and 40s we expect!

We reached 49° on February 1st and a whopping 64° on February 2nd. We’d normally expect highs around 37° during this time of year. Throughout the month, the average high climbed to 45° but we saw highs in the 50s and 60s most weekend days with a high of 68° on the afternoon of the 29th!

Not only were temperatures mild, but dry conditions allowed us to be outside to enjoy them as no precipitation was recorded on weekend days throughout the month. In fact, we only picked up 1.6” of snow in the entire month of February, well below the monthly average of 5.6”.

A look ahead to this coming weekend shows we’re keeping the warm streak going with highs forecast to be in the mid 60s to low 70s and plentiful sunshine across the area. One negative, there will be some gusty winds over the next few days. A small chance for precipitation begins to creep into the forecast late Sunday into Monday though, so the dry weekend streak may come to an end. Longer range models even have us dry and mild the following weekend too!

Be sure to send us your photos showing how you are enjoying the beautiful spring weather!

