Another arrest made in June vandalism string

Lincoln Police said another suspect has been arrested in connection to a string of vandalisms that happened on June 4 and 5.

This is one of 62 vehicles vandalized in June. (Source: Lincoln Police)

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was referred to the county attorney for vandalism on June 19.

This comes after 18-year-old Cody Slama was arrested on June 12 in connection to the crimes as well. Slama was identified through surveillance footage and a bat and golf club were found in his car. Police said many of the vandalized vehicles were hit by a bat or golf club.

Most of the vandalism occurred from 35th and Apple to 61st and Vine to 44th and Adams, but also extended east near 70th and Holdrege. Police said there were 62 vandalisms total, causing over $25,000 in damage.

Authorities said more arrests are still expected to be made in the case.