Another inmate escapes from Community Corrections in Lincoln

Law enforcement in Lancaster Couty are searching for an escaped inmate from the Community Correction Center in Lincoln right now.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 35-year-old Richard J. Reynolds has escaped from the facility.

Reynolds is serving a six-to-ten-year sentence that includes three charges: attempted felony third-degree assault of a peace officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and third-degree domestic assault (a misdemeanor). All crimes were committed in Adams County.

Reynolds began his sentencing back in December of 2017. He's listed as parole-eligible in late June of this year, and was projected to be released in mid-June of 2022.

Lincoln Police confirmed to 10/11 NOW that Reynolds cut off his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility. If you see Reynolds, call 9-1-1 immediately.

