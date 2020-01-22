Another round of snow in the forecast

The 10/11 NOW Weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday. An upper-level disturbance will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible.

Snow will be likely much of the day on Thursday. Snowfall accumulation of 1 to 3” is possible across much of Central and Eastern Nebraska.

It should be breezy Thursday as well with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

The Thursday morning commute could be impacted.