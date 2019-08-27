Anselmo-Merna High gets new track field

Getting an early start this morning, trucks have been pouring and smoothing out concrete for the new Anslmeo-Merna High School track.

This project broke ground earlier this spring and will turn into a six-lane, rubberized track.

This comes after the summer of 2018 when the school board discussed facility needs and identified the track as a priority. According to Superintendent Logan Lightfoot, the original asphalt track had many safety issues, including potholes, wear and tear and being uneven.

The entire community is involved in making these improvements -- something Lightfoot calls "all hands on deck:"

"We've got local guys doing construction, we also have a lot of other folks making sure that we're supported in this track project," Lightfoot said.

In fact, several Anselmo-Merna graduates are contributing to the project, including the owner of Markham Construction. Altogether this project will cost about $320,000 and use over 400 yards of concrete.

After it's all poured, which should be by the end of this week, it will be left to cure for about a month. Then the rubber surface will be laid down on top.

Lightfoot said the idea behind this project is to create a safe place for students and the community, and to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

"When it's all said and done, we want to make sure we have a quality track that our kids can run on," Lightfoot said. "But we want to make sure that the job is done as well as it can be done."

The track should be completed by this winter, which means it'll be usable for the next track season.