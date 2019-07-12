Answers about the Treasurer's office expected this morning at the Lincoln County Courthouse

At 10:00 this morning the Lincoln County Commissioners will share the State Audit of the Treasurer's office, plus allow Lorie Koertner and her attorney to explain what happened as she ran the office in 2019.

The audit was ordered after school districts complained they were not getting tax dollars to pay their bills.

The Commissioners removed Koertner as Treasurer in May. Now that the state has had the opportunity to audit the office, the Commissioners will act in a judicial role during an executive session this morning.

But first the Commissioners, and the public, will hear witness testimony and from Koertner and her attorney. The Commissioners will ultimately decide whether or not she committed any acts of misconduct as Treasurer.

If she is found negligent in any way, they will be the body to permanently removed from office.

KNOP-TV News2 will live-stream the hearing .... Monday morning ... from the courthouse. You can watch it on our app or our webchannel ... knopnews2.com