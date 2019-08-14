Apartment complex evacuated because of high levels of carbon monoxide

An east Lincoln apartment complex was evacuated early Wednesday morning after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the building.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to The Flats at Shadow Creek, near 90th and O Streets, just before 2:00 a.m.

Investigators determined a maintenance golf cart in a garage was emitting carbon monoxide. Levels measured at 100 parts per million, which investigators said is significant for a residential building. Fire crews said levels decreased once the golf cart was removed from the garage.

The apartment building is currently construction and just two floors are currently occupied. Residents were safely evacuated and, according to LFR, no one reported health problems.

