Apartments popping up in Air Park neighborhood

Construction is underway in Northwest Lincoln as new apartments are beginning to pop up in the Air Park neighborhood.

Manzitto chose Air Park for the apartments at NW. 48th and W. Holdrege streets because of growing neighboring businesses.

Right now, the neighborhood is a mix of new houses, subdivisions, for sale signs and construction.

"There aren't a lot of apartments in the area, and we felt like there was a need for those apartments," said Sam Manzitto, the President at Manzitto. "Businesses in the area are growing, the Kawasaki, some of the other larger industries in the area. We do believe we could have a certain amount of students as well."

The $20-million project will create 202 units ranging from studio to 3-bedroom, with a variety of amenities. The Lincoln Housing Authority said adding apartments to the mix of housing creates a healthier environment for Air Park to grow.

"What you want in any neighborhood is a mix of apartments, single-family houses townhomes and other types of housing so that a mix of people at different stages of their life and at different levels of income are able to live there, work there, address the services," said Chris Lamberty, the Executive Director at Lincoln Housing Authority.

The construction might be a nuisance to neighbors, but the LHA said it's a very positive sign.

"The mix and the vibrancy and the attractive to everyone at different stages of life, it shows that it's a vibrant growing neighborhood," said Lamberty.