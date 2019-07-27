The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department responded to an apparent murder-suicide in Gibbon on Friday.

Officials say officers were sent to the 300 block of Court Street at around 11 p.m. An adult male shot and killed his wife and had shot another male individual. The man then apparently committed suicide.

The second adult male suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital.

This story is ongoing and will be updated with new information as it comes along.