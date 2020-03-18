Applebee’s employee tests negative for virus, store to reopen Wednesday

The North Platte Applebee’s is happy to announce no one was exposed to COVID-19 from an employee who was tested due to similar symptoms of the new virus. The North Platte location will open March 18th with curbside service.

“We are pleased to share with the North Platte community that the test results for the team member have come back negative for exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Presently, we are working with the local health department and plan to re-open following a deep cleaning of the restaurant. We will re-open at 11 AM on March 18th for Carside To Go as directed by the governor using heightened cleaning and disinfection protocols. Thank you for your patience as a community as we took these precautionary measures for our team members and guests safety. Looking forward to serving you soon.

- Attributable to Mitch Blocher, President and CFO, RMH, an Applebee’s Franchisee