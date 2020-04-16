April 16th Snowfall Reports

Another spring snow storm brought cold and snowy conditions to much of the state through the day on Thursday and some lingering snow showers are still expected Thursday night into very early on Friday.

As of 7:30 PM, Thursday evening, here are the latest snowfall reports from across the state...

Official Snowfall Reports from NWS Reporting Stations

Lincoln - 3.0"

Grand Island - 3.0"

Scottsbluff - 2.8"

Valley - 2.6"

Hastings - 1.2"

Omaha - 1.0"

North Platte - 0.8"

Norfolk - 0.5"

Valentine - Trace

Daily snowfall records were set in Lincoln, Grand Island, Valley, Hastings, Omaha, and Norfolk for today's date!

Statewide Snowfall Reports

3 WNW Ralston - 7.3"

Millard - 6.5"

1 NNW Chalco - 6.3"

4 N Gretna - 6.1"

2 SSW Elkhorn - 6.0"

2 ESE Bellevue - 6.0"

Ralston - 6.0"

2 SW Millard - 6.0"

Columbus - 6.0"

2 SW Papillion - 5.0"

Wahoo - 5.0"

3 E Columbus - 5.0"

Valparaiso - 5.0"

Melbeta - 4.8"

Mullen - 4.0"

3 SSE Bennington - 4.0"

1 E Boys Town - 4.0"

1 S Gretna - 4.0"

1 E Ashland - 4.0"

1 N Denton - 4.0"

1 WNW Valley - 3.5"

1 SSW Inglewood - 3.5"

Miller - 3.0"

Sidney - 3.0"

2 E Terrytown - 2.9"

3 WNW Scottsbluff - 2.8"

15 S Bushnell - 2.8"

9 SW Harrisburg - 2.5"

5 WSW Waverly - 2.5"

Shelby - 2.5"

12 WNW Harrisburg - 2.4"

8 SW Madrid - 2.3"

9 NNE Harrison - 2.0"

10 ENE Dalton - 2.0"

Morrill - 2.0"

3 E Omaha - 2.0"

3 E Lincoln - 2.0"

2 SSE Hastings - 1.8"

3 SW Grainton - 1.8"

Gretna - 1.8"

Auburn - 1.7"

3 E North Platte - 1.5"

6 NE Primrose - 1.5"

10 NE Oshkosh - 1.5"

4 WSW Redington - 1.5"

6 NW Bennet - 1.5"

1 SSE Lincoln - 1.5"

Stromsburg - 1.5"

8 N Lodgepole - 1.2"

31 S Valentine - 1.2"

Lodgepole - 1.0"

5 E Alliance - 1.0"

1 S Inglewood - 1.0"

3 E Elkhorn - 0.8"

2 ESE Omaha - 0.7"

9 WSW Harrison - 0.6"

2 NNW Sidney - 0.5"

1 WNW Gurley - 0.5"

5 E Box Butte Dam - 0.5"

2 SE Chadron State Park - 0.3"

Hayes Center - 0.3"

These reports have come in throughout the day and maybe have been from earlier in the morning and MAY not reflect additional snow that has fallen.