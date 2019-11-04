Arbor Day Foundation involved in 20M tree campaign

Right now, the Arbor Day Foundation right here in Nebraska is gaining national attention.

It all has to do with a famous YouTuber's goal to plant over 20 million trees all over the world.

Just 10 days ago, YouTuber MrBeast hit 20 million subscribers.

To celebrate, he decided to try and get his followers to donate money for the arbor day foundation plant those trees.

YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson uses his money for random acts of kindness and recently decided to try to plant 20 million trees and asked the arbor day foundation for help.

"It's what we do, and to know so many people around the world are rallying around tree planting is great,” said Arbor Day Foundation President, Dan Lambe.

You can see the amount donated constantly increase on the website

Lambe says for them, being a part of this is huge.

"For us to be a part of this campaign that is going viral, on YouTube, on Twitter, on social media, it's exciting! It's flattering, it doesn't happen every day,” said Lambe.

You can donate any amount, ranging from a dollar to even a million dollars, an amount they've seen.

You can see on the website, donations from people like Elon Musk and Jeffree Star.

The president of the Arbor Day Foundation tells 10/11 NOW, to see the campaign spreading viral like it is, it’s something they are proud of.

"To be recognized by these YouTubers as a great partner, a capable, credible partner to help them plant 20 million trees around the world is humbling,” said Lambe.

The #teamtrees hopes to plant 20 million trees around the globe by 2020.

This includes every continent except Antarctica, in areas like national and state parks.

"We're already identifying where we can start planting, what we can start planting, who we will be planting with,” said Lambe.

The Arbor Day Foundation says they have no doubt they will reach their $20 million goal, and hope that they can surpass it.

As of right now, the Arbor Day Foundation says there are no plans for trees being planted in Nebraska in the first wave of tree planting projects dedicated to #teamtrees.