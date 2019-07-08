Arborists blames hail for browning of some Omaha pines

An arborist says hail is responsible for the browning of several pine trees in southwest Omaha.

Phil Pierce worked for Omaha for 29 years, and he says hail that struck at the end of May opened wounds in the Austrian pines.

He told the Omaha World-Herald that Austrian pines usually can withstand two fungal diseases that are their most prominent threats, but the hail split the tender bark, leaving the trees vulnerable. Some Scotch pines were affected as well.

Pierce says the pines that have turned more than 80% brown likely won't live.

