Arcade bar set to open in downtown Grand Island

If you're a fan of arcade games then there's a spot getting ready to open in downtown Grand Island that's right up your alley.

Alissa plays the Space Invaders game at Level Up Arcade Bar before its opening in Grand Island.

Level Up Arcade Bar is the newest addition of entertainment coming to Railside.

Owner Fran Garcia- who also owns the club Brick House in downtown said an arcade style bar is something he had been wanting to do for a while. Garcia said the laid back atmosphere of a bar coupled with arcade games is something the downtown area was lacking, and that many are showing excitement for.

"We've gotten a lot of positive feedback on the arcade bar. Because a lot of people want to come out and have a drink where it's more laid back and this plays in perfect," he said.

The bar is set to open on October 4th. Youth can also come in and play games during business hours until 9 p.m. Then it turns to a 21 and up only establishment.