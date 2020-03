The Archdiocese of Omaha is indefinitely suspending all public Masses and communal celebrations.

The decision was released by the Archdiocese of Omaha on Monday.

Below is the full statement on the matter:

“The CDC and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts are recommending the cancellation of public assemblies with 10 or more people. Effective immediately, all public Masses and communal celebrations of the Sacraments or other liturgies are indefinitely suspended.”