Thousands without power in central Nebraska following severe storm

Thousands of people across central Nebraska have been left without power following severe weather early Wednesday morning.

Crew throughout the area are continuing to restore power as quickly as possible.

Southern Public Power District has crews working to restore power to roughly 3,800 in the Grand Island area.

LeAnee Doose with SPPD said at this time they do not have an estimate for power restoration times, but crews are out in full force.

Hastings Utilities said that as of 7:30 a.m. right around 300 customers in the city were without power.

Utilities General Manager Kevin Johnson said crews have been out since 3 a.m. working to restore power for their customers.

Hall County Emergency Management said the village of Cairo was without power but that was restored around 6 a.m.

Many rural residents including those in Doniphan and the surrounding areas remain without power. Crews are working to restore power as they repair overhead lines and service lines.

Residents should report outages to their local power utility.