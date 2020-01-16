UPDATE: Suspects arrested in connection with armed robbery

Lincoln Police have arrested three people in connection with a South Lincoln jewelry store robbery from Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Police on the scene of an armed robbery at Elder Jewelry on Wednesday, January 15. (Source: KOLN/Abbie Petersen)

The robbery happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at Elder Jewelry near 29th & Pine Lake. Police said that two men, who were later arrested separately, came into the store, displayed a handgun, demanded jewelry, and took off with an unknown amount.

Around 6:30 p.m., officer took a report of a man asking to come into a house near the area of the robbery. The man was later located at SouthPointe Pavilions around 7:30 p.m. and taken into custody. He's been identified as 19-year-old Brandell McKissic-Elliot out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Just after 10 p.m., officer located a male and female who were in the area of 27th & Pine Lake attempting to pick up McKissic-Elliot. They were taken into custody and identified as 22-year-old Anthony Toliver from Oakdale, Minnesota, and 19-year-old Ashley Janssen out of More, Minnesota.

Capt. Ben Kopsa tells 10/11 NOW that employees reported to police that Janssen had been inside the business just before the robbery occurred, and suspected she may have been involved.

All three suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery. No employees were hurt when it occurred. LPD says no weapons were located with any of the suspects.