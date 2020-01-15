Armed robbery at South Lincoln jewelry store | Suspects on the run

Lincoln Police are looking for two armed men who held up a South Lincoln jewelry store Wednesday evening.

Police said two men, one with a gun, robbed Elder Jewelry at 29th and Pine Lake Road, near SouthPointe Pavilions around 5:20 p.m..

The men ran away with some jewelry.

Four employees were in the store at the time of the robbery but no one was hurt. Employees told police one of the men was wearing a camouflage coat and the other a navy coat.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these men, call police at 402-441-6000.