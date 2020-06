LES reported that 1,202 people were affected by a power outage on Monday.

According to the LES website, the incident occured at around 5:30 p.m. and affected 1st to 20th Street, from Pawnee to Rose Street.

LES is currently working as quickly as possible to restore power in this area.

If you wish to report a power outage, go to the LES website or call 1-888-365-2412.