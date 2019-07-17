Arrest made after jogger assaulted

Kearney police have made an arrest related to a late night assault of a jogger that occurred last week.

Police say the assault happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday when a woman was jogging in the 2700 block of 8th Avenue, which is one block east of the U.N.K. campus.

According to a press release from KPD, the 31 year-old woman was tackled to the ground by a man that had ridden up behind her on a bicycle. He also made threats to the woman, who was able to fight off her assailant. The man left the area when the woman began screaming and residents of the neighborhood came to her aid.

Police were later able to arrest Keith Barrett, 19, on charges related to the assault. Barrett was arrested for Third Degree Assault, which is a misdemeanor, and Terroristic Threats, a felony.

The woman received minor injuries in the incident and did not require medical attention.

Barrett's next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.