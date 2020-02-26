Arrest made in murder of Lincoln teen

Lincoln Police made an arrest in the homicide case of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

The Lincoln Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit arrested 24-year-old Majdal K. Elias of Lincoln for Second Degree Murder on Wednesday.

"Our agency is keeping Ali Al-Burkat’s family and friends in our thoughts

during this difficult time, Lincoln Police said in a statement. "We ask that the public respect the family’s privacy as they continue to grieve his death."

On September 29, 2019, at 10:04 p.m., Lincoln police officers were called to the area of North 7th Street and Fletcher Avenue on the report of gunshots. As officers responded to the area, the 911 Emergency

Communications Center received additional information that a male had been shot and was in need of medical assistance. Officers were directed to the business parking lot at 1404 Superior Street and began

CPR. Al-Burkat was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined that Al-Burkat was shot while in the 5500 block of North 7th Street.

Investigators processed the scene for forensic and digital evidence, as well as conducted a neighborhood canvass for additional witnesses and video surveillance. Through these investigative efforts, investigators

developed Elias as a suspect.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle driven by Elias. Through video and digital evidence, investigators tracked Elias’s movements before and after the homicide, and verified he was in the area at

the time of the shooting. Additional corroborative details resulted from the examination of shell casings located at the scene along with detailed interviews of the occupants of the vehicle who were with Al-Burkat when he was murdered.

On February 26, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Lincoln Police Department investigators located Elias and arrested him for Second Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The investigative process is continuing. Anyone with additional details should call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.