Juniata man gets probation for December convenience store robbery.

A former convenience store employee implicated in the robbery of his own store is getting probation.

Dusty Fitzke, 22, Juniata, had been charged with aiding and abetting a felony and with false reporting in connection with a December robbery at the Casey's store in Juniata. Authorities believed Fitzke texted information to Clayton Robinson before the robbery. At the time, Fitzke worked at the convenience store.

The Adams county attorney said the felony charge was dropped in exchange for Fitzke's no contest plea on false reporting. He's been sentenced to 12 months probation

Two others have been convicted in the case.

Robinson, 20, was convicted of felony robbery.

Court records indicate he pled no contest to the charge. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison

Court records indicate Fitzke texted Robinson the night of December 12 to let him know that no-one was in the store except two employees and to let him know where the store's security cameras were located. The store was subsequently robbed and the suspect made off with $1,000 cash and two cartons of cigarettes.

Renee Weigel, 21, North Platte, was arrested on a warrant in Minnesota after investigators connected her to the robbery.

The Adams County Sheriff believes Weigel drove Robinson from North Platte to Juniata December 12. She also drove him back to North Platte that night with her eight-month-old baby in the back seat of the car at the time.

Weigel pled no contest to felony attempted child abuse. Prosecutors dropped a related felony charge. Weigel is scheduled to be sentenced July 1, 2019, and could get up to two years in prison.