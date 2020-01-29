Arrested NDOT snowplow driver indicted on child porn charges

The Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow driver who was arrested after he drove the vehicle into the Platte River on Tuesday was indicted on child pornography charges Wednesday in federal court.

The driver had been under surveillance by the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday near Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna when the snowplow drove off the road and into the Platte River.

The indictment alleges that this past July, he was in possession of images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.