Arrests made in connection to fatal stabbing

Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal stabbing at a central Lincoln apartment complex on Mar. 8.

Krysean Reynolds and Makayla Fell were arrested for accessory to felony.

Capt. Duane Winkler said LPD has not arrested the person they believe to be responsible for the stabbing.

LPD said around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to an apartment in the 2200 Block of Orchard Street on a report of a stabbing.

According to police, officers found Edward Varejcka, 36, stabbed. CPR was performed but Varejcka was not able to be saved and died on the scene.

Police said at least three people were inside the apartment at the time of the stabbing, and a fourth person that lives at the apartment was outside.

Varejcka lives in Lincoln but not at that particular location, according to police, and the motive for the multiple suspects entering the apartment and stabbing Varejcka is still unclear.

We expect to learn more at Monday morning's press briefing.