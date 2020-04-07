Arson investigation underway after fire at southeast Lincoln home

Lincoln Police said they are investigating a fire early Monday morning as arson.

Fire crews were called to the home on South 88th Street, just north of Foxtail Drive, around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

Police said four people were in the home and were able to get out safely after a fire alarm in the home office sounded.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out with water. The total damage caused by the fire is $2,000.

Inspectors believe someone put gasoline on a flammable item and threw it into the home office through a window.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.