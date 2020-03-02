Art Bus LNK set to launch next month

Art Bus LNK is a free, mobile art studio created by a local photographer.

What started as an idea back in 2018 will officially launch next month.

It doesn’t look like much now but Letura Idigima has big plans for the little bus.

“Bring art related activities directly to the youth in Lincoln instead of them trying to figure out ways to go about it themselves,” said Idigima the founder of Art Bus LNK.

Idigima grew up in Lincoln studying graphic design in high school and started in college as a criminal justice major. She soon was called back to her artist roots.

“I am a wedding photographer I do that full time now,” said Idigima. “I just look for ways to volunteer in the community with art-related activities.”

Art Bus LNK will be a multi-functional space. Idigima says anything a child would want to make she hopes she can accommodate.

“If a student is interested in painting or drawing or photography or jewelry making,” said Idigima “We’ll have all those options on the bus.”

Pop-up events with the bus will be free of charge for kids and families.

Right now Idigima is looking for volunteers and supplies to help put the finishing touches on her dream.

“We’ll have tables set out wherever we are,” said Idigima. “That’ll be more of a work station for the students.”

Art Bus LNK will launch on April 11th at the Turbine Flats building in Lincoln with art opportunities, gift card giveaways and a camera raffle.

