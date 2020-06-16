Art Bus LNK to bring art to Lincoln neighborhoods this summer

Art Bus LNK is a mobile art studio that one Lincoln woman created by hand.

The whole process took about four months but now she's ready to get rolling.

Art Bus LNK had its first batch of young artists in the mobile studio this month as founder Letura Idigima asked her friends to bring their kids for a trial run.

"It was amazing," said Idigima. "I got to sit back and watch them create art and that's the number one goal of this project."

Idigima has been working for four months to transform the old bus. Building tables, adding bright colors and gathering supplies.

"Being able to take on this project from beginning to the very end on my own has definitely been a process but I feel good about it," said Idigima.

The bus is free for kids to use but because of COVID-19 precautions, there will be sign-ups for spots when it visits neighborhoods.

"We'll put together different sessions for kids to attend," said Idigima. "We're limiting it to about 10 kids per session just so they are social distancing and whatnot."

As it gets closer to rolling into neighbors in all corners of the capital city Idigima says the project, costing about $4,000, wouldn't have been possible without the help and donations from the community.

"It's amazing to see the community stand behind me on this project," said Idigima. "Without them, this project definitely would not be here."

The bus officially rolls out in July. The best way to find those signup sheets is on their social media and website.