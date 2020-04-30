Art F/X in Lincoln and Omaha dedicates designs to 2020 high school graduates

This year's graduating seniors have had spring sports canceled, proms pushed aside and graduations postponed. That's why one Nebraska screenprinting company is finding a special way to still celebrate their efforts of graduating.

Art F/X launched a new web store dedicated to Nebraska's senior classes of 2020. (SOURCE: Art F/X)

Art F/X has served Nebraska families for nearly three decades. Usually around this time, the company would be designing things like prom shirts and sporting event signs, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they've shifted their focus.

Art F/X launched a new web store dedicated to Nebraska's senior classes of 2020.

They're offering customized yard signs and t-shirts for more than 30 schools around the state. One of the designs reads: "2020 - a class with a vision, but they never saw this coming."

The goal of it all is to allow families to show off their school pride for their 2020 high school graduate.

"I would like to see those shirts on those kids, rocking those school colors. [All having the same shirt is] kind of a fun thing, even if it's your school green or your school blue," says Alyssa Kaufhold, the web store organizer and sales representative at Art F/X.

No matter if your 2020 senior is graduating from a public or private school, the company wants to celebrate your student from a distance.

When you visit Art F/X's senior web store, you'll see signs and shirts available in different colors and designs, all custom-made for high schools around the state. The company is hoping they can bring a touch of normalcy to an unexpected situation.

Kaufhold tells 10/11 Now,"It really is a joy to see everybody come together and unite because it's not just your Lincoln High or your Southwest, or whatever school. It's everyone because they're all in it together. We are all in this together."

Art F/X is working closely with LPS and has also connected with other high schools around rural Nebraska. The company is offering both delivery and pick-up for customers not wanting to come into the store.

If you don't see your school listed on the web store, Art F/X says you can reach out to have it added.

Prices for 2020 graduation items start around $10. The company's web store will stay active until 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, which will allow most orders to reach families by the week of May 18.

Art F/X says they plan to re-open the senior site at a later date for any families in Nebraska wishing to still order 2020 gear after May 18.

If you'd like to support your 2020 graduate by purchasing gear from Art F/X, visit their web store.