Art F/X supporting 2020 seniors with custom t-shirt

Thousands of high school seniors also aren't getting the typical closure with graduation this month. One area business is showing its support for those students.

Art F-X is a local screen printing company that's been in Nebraska for more than 26 years.

They say they created this shirt to signify the ending of an unusual time.

On their website they have more than 30 Nebraska schools with a couple shirt designs.

Students can pick the design they want, and the shirt will have their school colors.

"We just wanted to take our time and our abilities here to give them some kind of way to celebrate from a distance, and kind of unify everybody in t-shirts that are the same everywhere across Nebraska because we have some great communities here, so it wasn't just one or two communities we wanted to look at,” said Alyssa Kaufold Art F/X Sales Representative.

Art F/X also has custom yard signs that people can get to show support.

They're going to do a may order and then another in June.

