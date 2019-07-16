Art takes center stage in Mullen

If you are in the Mullen area, and following the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, then consider a stop at the Mullen Arts Center

We recently caught up with Nicole Hoffmann, who is the executive director of the Mullen Arts Center. She says there are a number of Sandhills artists, and a few years ago, those artists got together to create a space where their work could be displayed. "We have a really good art program in the Mullen school, and I think natural surroundings has a lot to do with the amount of artists in the area," Hoffmann said.

Not only can you find art at the Mullen Arts Center, but the Meadowlark Market also offers local goods that are not art related. Those goods include jellies, soaps, and other items. The Mullen Arts Center is on the Nebraska Tourism Passport Program for this summer, and Hoffman says the program is bringing quite a bit more foot traffic through the door. "I hope that people get more awareness of us being here, and they come to downtown Mullen to find out what we have to offer."

The styles of art varies greatly in the Mullen Arts Center. There is photography, paintings, drawings, and there is even some abstract art and pottery. Be sure to check out the Mullen Arts Center, and then shop at Lucy's, check out the local grocery store, and you could even have lunch at the Chuckwagon-N-Jug. Of course, you'll also want to book a stock tank trip with Glidden Canoe Rental, and consider an overnight stay at the Sandhills Motel.