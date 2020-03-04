Artist captures rural scenes

Wendy Hall enjoys painting what she sees around her. And she says living in the country gives her plenty of inspiration.

We talked with Hall recently at her home near Memphis, Nebraska. She produces traditional representational oil paintings based on rural areas. "I like the textures in the grasses, the colors, and the different times of day," Hall said. "I also do still life paintings of scenes from the farm that I mix with wildflowers or grasses."

Hall has always been interested in painting. "I didn't really start painting until the late 90's," Hall said. "Prior to that I worked as an art director at an outdoor advertising company, and my background was more in commercial art. Then, the call to get back into fine art was too strong. So, when we moved to the farm, I decided to go for it." Hall says art has always been a part of her life. "Fortunately, I had a mom who would take us to museums as kids, and our art classes in high school would take us to museums, so that's kind of what started it and what drove it," Hall said.

Hall currently shows her art at the Anderson O'Brien Art Gallery in Omaha. She's done shows at the Great Plains Art Museum in Lincoln, and the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City. She says every painting presents certain challenges. "Every painting has an ugly stage," Hall said. "I would tell anyone who is just beginning to paint to not get discouraged. Stick with it, step away, keep working at it, and it will come together."

Because Hall lives in rural Nebraska, she says there's always something to paint. "I like the changing seasons," Hall said. "I like the quiet, I've always been drawn to that. There's never a dull moment. To me, there's a big feast of things to paint. There's never a moment when I feel I have to travel far to find something. It's all right here."