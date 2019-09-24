As College Gameday approaches, these are your parking options

Tonight, the parking lot east of Memorial Stadium is being closed to the public so ESPN's College Gameday can set up shop. The closure will last until Sept. 29th. The program can draw crowds in the thousands, and parking around the city on the day of the game might be difficult. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and with kickoff at 6:30 p.m., that leaves a lot of time in between.

The university has several options for parking.

The green lots are all available to students and the public. Brown lots at 19th & Vine streets and 17th & R streets will also be available to the public. The lot at 19th & Vine streets will have 170 spaces; the lot at 17th & R streets will hold about 1,000. Both will cost $25 for a whole day of parking.

88 Area A and 12 metered spaces on the north half of the Memorial Stadium loop will be closed, but the university is opening the 14th and Avery parking garage for Area A permit holders from September 25-27 according to a press release from the University of Nebraska.

The city is also providing opportunities for parking.

There will be metered parking at "R" and "Q" streets as well as 14th, 16th and 19th streets. If you park at a meter, you can walk to the nearest garage and purchase your spot there. The parking manager of Park and Go estimates there are around 400 meter spaces around the university.

Other city options include lots and garages that range from $10-$100. You can access those options here. Once you are parked, you cannot leave and come back.

In addition, Lincoln North Star students will be staffing a parking lot at NEBCO, Inc. at 19th and Y streets starting at 7 a.m that will cost $15 for the whole day. Other options include Uber, Lyft, riding a bike or taking the city's bus routes, which start at 7 a.m.

