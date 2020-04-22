As Farmer's Markets are postponed, local farm supports others to bring you fresh produce

Farmer's Market season was set to start at the Sunday Farmers' Market at College View this weekend.

"Normally right now I'd be putting final touches on the market map and coordinating volunteers, instead I'm going through Zoom meetings and trying to figure out how to implement COVID-19 changes," Jen Burianek, who manages the College View market said.

The start date has now been pushed back tentatively to June 7th, though they hope they could start sooner.

This decision, while necessary, leaves a lot of local producers with the loss of important income.

It's why one local farmer has stepped up.

"Most people have a dependable number they can make a budget off of from farmers' market sales," Chloe Diegel, co-owner of Robinette Farms said. "Their outlets are shut down and we don't know how long."

Robinette Farms is a family-owned organic farm in Martell that focuses most of it's business on a CSA, Community Support Agriculture.

It's a subscription box service that now can be delivered straight to your door.

"It's a great option for people who have compromised immune systems, or are very worried," Diegel said.

But now, not only can subscribers skip the grocery store, they can also support those same local producers you'd see at the market.

Robinette Farms has started selling produce from other farms, local honey, coffee, bread, eggs and cheese, helping offset money lost at markets.

To sign up for a subscription or get notified when one-time purchase boxes are available, go to Robinette Farm's website: https://www.robinettefarms.com/

The boxes are either $19 or $35 and can be customized with all different options from local companies.

Burianek said small efforts like this can be the difference between farmers making it through the season or not.

"We really need to plug in and support each other more than ever right now," Burianek said.