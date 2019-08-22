Ashland water well repairs underway

The flooding in March didn't hit Lincoln directly but it did compromise five water wells in Ashland. That area serves as part of Lincoln's water source. Now that damage has the city exploring other options.

The City says it'll likely be next summer before all five compromised wells are back online.

All in all it will cost roughly $10 to $15 million dollars to repair all the units. Wells not only sustained above ground structural damage but underground workings like transmissions were damaged as well.

The city says it's exploring the idea of potential new water sources.

"It was identified that by 2040, 2050 we would need that second source of water," said Miki Esposito, Director of Public Works and Utilities. "We talked in that report about actually connecting to the Missouri River. It would require 50 miles of transmission main from Lincoln to the Missouri."

Esposito says when it was proposed in 2013 that project would cost about $500 million dollars, in 2040 money that is about $1.2 billion.

The city is partnering with the Omaha Metropolitan Utilities District. They are doing a feasibility study with hopes of an interconnection that might offset major costs of going it all alone.

The city says that right now they do not have any water supply issues and that its still producing about 92 million gallons a day. This summer the city has been using an average of 70 gallons a day.