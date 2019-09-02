Aspiring West Point cadet dies in cliff-diving accident

Authorities say a Nebraska man enrolled in West Point's preparatory school for potential cadets has died in a cliff-diving accident in the Catskills.

The U.S. Military Academy says in a release that cadet candidate Benjamin Bochtler died Saturday in the town of Hunter. Bochtler was 20 and came from Bellevue, Nebraska.

New York state police say he was hanging onto a rock ledge at a spot known as Fawn's Leap when a piece of rock broke off and sent him tumbling.

Bochtler entered West Point Prep in July. He had already served about three years in the Army, including a deployment in Afghanistan from April 2018 to January 2019.

The school is on the military academy's grounds and enrolls soldiers and civilians aiming to become cadets and eventually Army officers.

