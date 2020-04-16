Assisted living members head home after two-week COVID-19 treatment

The Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. After a staff member contracted the coronavirus, 17 other people have been receiving treatment at a hospital.

On Wednesday, Dona Nerry and three others were given a big goodbye after their two-week treatment for COVID-19 at CHI Midland Hospital.

“They were right there to take care of you and do what you need have done," said Dona Nerry.

“It’s a good thing but it’s still tough. It’s like you’re almost family to some of them. I mean you’re not, but it’s what it feels like,” said Danny Burr, Director of Inpatient Care.

After two weeks in isolation, doctors gave the four patients a clean bill of health and a ride home on Wednesday.

“Two of them were almost dressed before we got the whole sentence out of our mouth that they were going home. So they were extremely excited. They’re ready to go home. Definitely ready to go home,” said Burr.

Nerry said she knows exactly what she’s going to do first after being released from the hospital.

“I’m going to cut my fingernails and get a perm."

More patients are expected to be released back to The Carter Place. They will stagger the number of people that go back to make sure nurses at the assisted living facility can get everyone settled.