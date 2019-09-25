At Home officially opens new store in Lincoln

At Home has officially opened its Lincoln location near 27th and Pine Lake Road.

The store, which according to a news release offers "50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices," opened its doors on Wednesday at 6845 S 27th St.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Lincoln & Hastings-Kearney market," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Acording to the release, shoppers will find different home decor styles throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated

An average of 400 new products arrive each week, the release states.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style,” said Lincoln At Home Store Director Doug Korcek. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget.”

A New Store Open House will be held Saturday, October 12, beginning at 9 a.m.

The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

