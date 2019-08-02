At least 20 vandalisms since midnight reported in east Lincoln

It's been a busy night for officers in Lincoln as they investigate a number of vandalism cases on the east side of the city.

According to Lincoln Police, officers have worked at least 20 vandalisms since midnight Friday.

On August 2, from midnight to 5 a.m., police received reports of broken car windows in the neighborhood bordered by S 40th St. to S 56th St and Old Cheney to Pine Lake. These cases in both northeast and southeast Lincoln.

Police are urging people in that area to check your surveillance video and forward along any items of interest.