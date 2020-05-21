Athletic committee approves Legion Baseball season in Nebraska

A shortened American Legion Baseball regular season is moving forward in Nebraska after approval from the Nebraska Athletic Executive Committee Wednesday night. Chairman Jody Moeller made the announcement on Twitter.

Practices can begin on June 1 and teams can begin playing games on June 18. Before teams will be allowed to play, they must agree to new guidelines, and be registered and insured before June 18.

An updated rule book will be posted online.

There will not be a registration fee this season.

The National American Legion already canceled regional and national postseason tournaments this summer. Nebraska will not host area or state tournaments. Teams will be allowed to schedule games through July 31.

The decision on if players can eat sunflower seeds will be left up to the hosting team, coaches and umpires. Wearing masks will not be required, but the state committee recommends players, coaches and umpires wear them.

Pitching rules remain the same as stated in the 2020 rule book. The roster size for this season will be increased to 24 players, instead of the normal 18.