Atlanta based non-profit honors Trooper Jerry Smith

To remember Nebraska State Patrol trooper Jerry Smith who was killed in a vehicle crash on June 20th, Point 27, an Atlanta based nonprofit, made Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags in his honor.

They are called Shields of Strength and provides scriptures from Matthew stating, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God’ and John stating, ‘Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’

US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd serves as director of Point 27, which honors fallen officers and fallen soldiers.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911.

Dodd wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags, and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed.

Dodd served 27 years in the military.

During his active military service, he distributed more than 10,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, national and international leaders.

In 2018, Point 27 distributed 100,000 Shields of Strength.

